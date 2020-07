Or Copy this URL to Share

Samuel Woodrow Lee, 67, of Wartburg, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel and Mary Lou Lee.

He is survived by his brother; and several other family members.

The family received friends Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 5-7 p.m. A Memorial Service followed at 7 p.m. with Bro. Jeff Armes officiating.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store