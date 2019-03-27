Sandra J. Solomon, 69, of Oakdale, passed away Wednesday March 20, 2019 at Park West Hospital in Knoxville.
She was preceded in death by her parents, McCalister (Mack) and Betty Armes of Oakdale; husband, Houston E. Smith; and husband, Elmer Solomon.
She is survived by her children, David Christopher (Jennifer) Smith, Teresa (Chris) Davis and Dwayne (Beverly) Smith all of Georgia; and three grandchildren.
The family received friends Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 4-5:30 p.m. at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg. The funeral service followed at 5:30 p.m. with Bro. John Bonham officiating.
Schubert Funeral Home
1318 Knoxville Highway
Wartburg, TN 37887
(423) 346-6677
Published in Morgan County News from Mar. 27 to Apr. 2, 2019