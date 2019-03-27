Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Serita Phillips. View Sign



Serita loved spending time with her grandchildren and family. She also loved antique shopping, yard saling, watching the Tennessee Volunteers and the Wartburg Bulldogs and working with the fair and the Sparkle Pageants.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Burl and Blanche Gosnell and Sam and Glenna Scott; nephew, Grant Dewayne Gosnell; and cousin, Robert Scott.

She is survived by her loving daughter and son-in-law, Tori and Jessie England; parents, Howard and Ruby Gosnell; step-son and wife, Matthew and Melissa West; very special 'honorary daughter', Chelsey Ryans; grandchildren and light of her life, Levi and Chloe England, Brody and Brielle West and Berklee Ryans; brother and sister-in-law, Harry and Tammy Gosnell; very special cousin, Melissa Winegar; niece and husband, Elaine and Adam Walden; nephew, Troy Gosnell; niece, Autumn Nagy; great-nephew, Logan Walden; and great-niece on the way, Baby Kinsley Walden. She is also survived by several aunts, uncles and cousins along with many other family, friends and loved ones.

The family received friends Friday, March 22, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at Davis Funeral Home in Wartburg. Funeral services followed at 8 p.m. with Bro. Benjie Blakney, Bro. Josh Baldwin and Bro. James Griffith officiating. Graveside services were held Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Wartburg City Cemetery.

The family would like to thank everyone for their thoughts, prayers and everything they have done during this time.

The family would like to thank everyone for their thoughts, prayers and everything they have done during this time.



