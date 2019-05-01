Shannon Harvey Langley, 46, of Sunbright, passed Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge.
She was married to Brad Langley.
She is survived by her children, Brandon Tyler Langley, Madelyn Grace Langley and Joshua Aaron Langley; and parents, Donny H. Harvey and Ann Harvey.
The family received friends Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg. The funeral followed at 6 p.m. with Bro. Donny H. Harvey officiating. Graveside services were held Sunday, April 27, 2019 at 2 p.m. in Roane Memorial Cemetery in Harriman with Bro. Randy Griffis officiating.
Published in Morgan County News from May 1 to May 6, 2019