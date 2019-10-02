Sherry Lynn Burdin Thomas, 45, passed away on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Junior and Joan Kennedy and Maxin Burdin.
She is survived by her husband, Scott Thomas; children, James Thomas Burdin and Madison Potter, Scott Thomas Jr. and Raven and Gerald Milsaps; four grandchildren and one on the way; parents, James and Ginger Burdin; and mother-in-law, Phyllis Thomas.
The family received friends Monday, Sept. 30, 2019 from 3-4 p.m. at Schubert Funeral Home in Sunbright. The funeral services began at 4 p.m. with Bro. Frank Kirby, Bro. Perry Schillings and Bro. Charles Webb officiating. Interment followed in Pleasant Ridge Cemetery.
Published in Morgan County News from Oct. 2 to Oct. 8, 2019