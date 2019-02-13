Shirley Gilley Jones, 84, of Lake Wales, Fla. passed away Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William Y. and Una Stewart; husband, Wayne Gilley; and daughters, Melinda Rateliff and Carol Taylor.
She is survived by her daughter, Waynett (Dennis) Cullifer; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
The family will hold a memorial service at a later date in Lake Wales, Fla.
Schubert Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Morgan County News from Feb. 13 to Feb. 19, 2019