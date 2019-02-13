Shirley Baker Langley, 83, of Wartburg, passed away on Saturday Feb. 9, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband Ray C. Langley; and parents, Homer and Bessie Baker.
She is survived by her daughter, Debra and husband David Kitts; son, Darrell Langley; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
The family received friends Monday, Feb. 11, 2019 from 2-3 p.m. at Piney Baptist Church in Oakdale. A funeral service followed at 3 p.m. with Rev. Travis Langley officiating. Interment followed in the church cemetery.
Davis Funeral Home in Wartburg has been honored to serve the Langley family.
Published in Morgan County News from Feb. 13 to Feb. 19, 2019