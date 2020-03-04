Shirley A. Northrup, 76, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 at her home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse and Flora Hamby; son, Dwayne Northrup; one granddaughter; and four infant great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly and husband Dwayne Henry; son, Tim Northrup; nine grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
The family received friends Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at Schubert Funeral Home in Sunbright from 4-6 p.m. The funeral followed at 6 p.m. with Bro. Charles Northrup and Bro. Ricky Sharpe officiating. Graveside services were held Sunday, March 1, 2020 at 2 p.m. in Sunbright Cemetery.
Published in Morgan County News from Mar. 4 to Mar. 10, 2020