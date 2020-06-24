Shirley Jean Hamby Schaefer, 70, of Wartburg, passed away peacefully as her Savior took her hand and led her to her heavenly home, surrounded by her loved ones, on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 6:40 p.m.
She was born on April 19, 1950 at her home in the Gobey community and was a lifelong resident of Morgan County.
She was a loved wife of 28 years by her husband, Larry Schaefer. She was treasured and loved more than life by her daughter and grandchildren. She once stated that her children and grandchildren were her greatest accomplishments in life.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Willie Esta Hamby; and four brothers, Luther, Tilman, Harrison and Junior Hamby.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Larry Schaefer; daughter, Lisa (Joey) Aytes; step-son, Eric (Kristy) Schaefer; step-daughter, Stephanie (Sean) Greely; grandchildren, Dustin (Kelsey) Aytes, Whitney (Brandon) Quillen, Caleb Overholt, Jacob Overholt and Wesley Schaefer; great-granddaughter, Hadley Aytes; one brother, Charles 'Gus' (Joan) Hamby; six sisters, Rose (Bruce) Greene, Elsie Byrd, Ervie Hamby, Mattie (John) Rhea, Linda Ridings and Anna (Gideon) Ward; and one sister-in-law, Florel Hamby
.The family received friends Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Davis Funeral Home in Wartburg from 6-8 p.m. Funeral services followed at 8 p.m. with Bro. Joey Aytes officiating. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 1 p.m. in Elizabeth Cemetery in the Gobey community.
Davis Funeral Home in Wartburg is honored to serve the Schaefer family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morgan County News from Jun. 24 to Jun. 30, 2020.