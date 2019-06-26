Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sid and Bessie Howard. View Sign Service Information Schubert Funeral Home 1318 Knoxville Highway Wartburg , TN 37887 (423)-346-6677 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Schubert Funeral Home 1318 Knoxville Highway Wartburg , TN 37887 View Map Funeral service 7:00 PM Schubert Funeral Home 1318 Knoxville Highway Wartburg , TN 37887 View Map Interment 11:00 AM Clear Creek Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary



Both Sid (92) and Bessie (93) lived in Morgan County all their lives and were blessed with a long healthy life. They were married in 1949 and this year would have been their 70th anniversary. Both Sid and Bessie were devout Christians, and attended Oak Grove Church in Lancing most of their married lives.

Sid was an Army Veteran of the Ceremonial Detachment at Fort Myer, Va., which included the distinct honor of guarding the 'Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.'

Bessie was a loving loyal devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a hard worker with creative ideals around the home and especially loved to cook for her family.

Sidney was preceded in death by parents, Arba and Beatrice Howard; and sister, Marylyn.

He is survived by his brother, Wayne Howard of Lancing; and sister, Wanda Dunlap of Springhill, Fla.

Bessie was preceded in death by her parents, Elbert and Etta Goad; brother, Ray Goad; and sister, Joyce Goad.

She is survived by her sisters, Minnie Jones of Rockwood, Oma Cochran of Oakdale and Cassie Williams of Rockwood.

Both are survived by their sons, Gary Howard and wife Peggy of Oakdale and Greg Howard and wife Denise of Knoxville; including four grandchildren, Brad Howard of Knoxville, Barry Howard of Oakdale, Jennifer Howard Ogle of Knoxville and Jill Howard Lumpkins of Blaine, Tenn.; and 10 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends Thursday, June 27, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Rick Taylor and Rev. Jim Dunlap officiating. Interment will be held Friday, June 28, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Clear Creek Cemetery.

In Lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Oak Grove Church, P.O. Box 94, Lancing, TN 37770.

Schubert Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



