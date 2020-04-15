Stevie Kilby, 49, of Harriman, formerly of Oakdale passed away Monday, April 6, 2020 at his home.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and father-in-law, Huston Jones.
He is survived by his wife, Missy Kilby; sons, Steven and wife Cheyenne Kilby, Eric Kilby and Kenneth and wife Amber Kilby; daughter, Hannah Kilby; and seven grandchildren.
The family held visitation Thursday April 9, 2020 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman for viewing and to sign the register. Graveside services followed at 3 p.m. in Kilby Family Cemetery in Crab Orchard.
Published in Morgan County News from Apr. 15 to Apr. 21, 2020