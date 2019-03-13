Sue Bowers, of Kingston, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, March 8, 2019.
She was a member of Lee Village Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Allen Bowers; parents, Jess and Flora Hamby; four brothers and three sisters.
She is survived by three daughters, Arlene, Darlene and husband Walter and Vicky and husband Barney, all of Kingston; two granddaughters, Ashley and husband Jonathan and Briana and husband Destin, both of Murfreesboro; one great-granddaughter, Shelby Grace also of Murfreesboro; one sister, Shirl Northrup of Pioneer; and a host of other family, friends and loved ones.
The family received friends on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman. The funeral service followed at 8 p.m. with Bro. David Tapp officiating. The family will meet on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Sunbright Cemetery for a graveside service.
Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the Bowers family.
Published in Morgan County News from Mar. 13 to Mar. 19, 2019