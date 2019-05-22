Susie Ooten, 94, of Oakdale, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Diversicare of Oak Ridge.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry P. Ooten; daughter, Arlee Ooten; and three grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Anna Shelton of Oakdale, Barbara (Bobby) Briggs of Kingston, Jerry Ooten of Oakdale and Reberta (Harold) Spence of Lebanon, Tenn.; nine grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
The family received friends Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The funeral service followed at 1 p.m. with Bro. Danny Jenkins officiating. Interment followed in Moduck Cemetery in Burkesville, Ky. at 3:30 p.m. EST.
Schubert Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Morgan County News from May 22 to May 28, 2019