Always with a smile, Diane could find humor in any situation and loved to joke and 'cut up.' Never meeting a stranger, she was a true, loving and steadfast friend.

A graduate of Coalfield High School and Knoxville Business College; she retired from the Department of Energy in 2016 after 41 years of service, retiring as Branch Chief.

A dedicated longtime member of Faith Promise Church, she was a true woman of God and her faith was the foundation of her life.

Diane was preceded in death by her father, Roby Patterson; and grandparents, Rob and Emma Patterson and Clifford and Nina Justice.

She is survived and mourned by her mother, Bobbie Patterson; devoted companion, Commie Byrum; special uncle, Kermit Justice; uncle, Virgil Patterson; several cousins; large group of beloved friends and her faithful and devoted dogs, Dusty and Rusty upon whom she doted.

Honoring Diane's wishes, a graveside service was held on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at Anderson Memorial Gardens in Clinton.

We have lost a beautiful light but the 'fun factor' in Heaven has gone way up!

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Faith Promise Church, 10740 Faith Promise Lane, Knoxville, TN 37931.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home has proudly served the Patterson family.



209 ROANE STREET

Oliver Springs , TN 37840

Published in Morgan County News from Mar. 20 to Mar. 26, 2019

