She was born in Coalfield, 97 years ago.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Alvin Hart; daughter, Suzanne Holland; grandson, Damion Hart; parents, Gordon Edgar and Grace Hinds Ruffner; and siblings, Thelma and Edward Ruffner.

She is survived by her children, Jim and Julia Hart of Knoxville, Ralph and Lyn Hart of Fairfield Glade and Don and Sherry Hart of Butler, Tenn.; grandchildren, Andrea and Max Pope, Jason and Renee' Hart, Jammie and Jeff Davis, Angela and Martin Egan, Beau and Laura Hart, T. J. and Heather McDaniel, Amy and Stephen Lasseigne, David and Melanie Hart, Daniel and Amy Hart and Angela and Rick Sands and Ashley Michelle Hart; 23 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Theda worked for Dr. W. H. 'Pete' Piper in Wartburg and went on to attend ETSU and graduated with an associate degree in Dental Hygiene in 1971 and completed her career in Johnson City. She retired and moved to Knoxville where she remained until her death.

The family wants to thank the faculty at Heritage Assisted Living in Knoxville for their help over the years and making Mom's life as comfortable as possible. Her love of singing and her humor, strength of character, wisdom and faith will be missed by all who knew her.

The family will receive friends Monday, May 20, 2019 at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 2-4 p.m. The funeral service will follow at 4 p.m. Interment will follow in the Wartburg City Cemetery in Wartburg.

Instead of flowers, the family requests a donation in her name be made to Arkansas Ovarian Cancer Coalition, P. O. Box 7796, Little Rock, AR 72217 or Alzheimer's charities.

Schubert Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



