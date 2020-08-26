Thomas Petrey

Thomas Lee Petrey, 54, of Sunbright, passed away, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his father, Henry (Hanky) Petrey; and grandparents, Henry and Olen Petrey and Edith and Lee Davidson.

He is survived by his wife, Charlis Davis; daughters, Samantha (Landon) Smith, Chelsey Smith, Chris and Madeline Petrey; son, Jordan (Bethany) Watson; three grandchildren; and mother, Brenda Lynn.

The family will receive friends Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 4-6 p.m. A Memorial Service will follow at 6 p.m.



