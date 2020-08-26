1/
Thomas Petrey
Thomas Lee Petrey, 54, of Sunbright, passed away, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his father, Henry (Hanky) Petrey; and grandparents, Henry and Olen Petrey and Edith and Lee Davidson.
He is survived by his wife, Charlis Davis; daughters, Samantha (Landon) Smith, Chelsey Smith, Chris and Madeline Petrey; son, Jordan (Bethany) Watson; three grandchildren; and mother, Brenda Lynn.
The family will receive friends Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 4-6 p.m. A Memorial Service will follow at 6 p.m.

Published in Morgan County News from Aug. 26 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Schubert Funeral Home
1318 Knoxville Highway
Wartburg, TN 37887
(423) 346-6677
