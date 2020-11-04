1/
Thomas Phillips
Thomas 'Rattler' Phillips, 86, passed away at his home Oct. 28, 2020.
He was born Oct. 9, 1934. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He served his country four years in the Air Force. He was a truck driver for many years and drove for many different companies. He was a member of the Fork Mountain Baptist Church in Briceville, and also a member of the Shriners and Mason organizations.
He was preceded in death by his parents, C.W. Phillips and Sylvania Phillips; and son-in-law, Henry Melhorn.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Ruth Phillips; daughter, Reneha Melhorn; sons, Freeman (Dottie) Phillips; grandchildren, Keli, Kayla, Michelle, Amanda, Thomas and Bryson; great-grandchildren, Skylar, Lyla, Angie, Jazmine, Brooklyn; brother, George Edward and wife Ilene Phillips; close friends, Scottie Phillips, Gary 'Sleepy' Phillips, Michael Carroll and Gary Burchfield; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
The family received friends Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The funeral service began at 1 p.m. with Bro. Gary Armes officiating. Interment followed in Phillips Cemetery in Briceville.
Schubert Funeral Home has been honored to serve the family of Thomas 'Rattler' Phillips.


Published in Morgan County News from Nov. 4 to Nov. 10, 2020.
