Thomas 'Rattler' Phillips, 86, passed away at his home Oct. 28, 2020.He was born Oct. 9, 1934. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He served his country four years in the Air Force. He was a truck driver for many years and drove for many different companies. He was a member of the Fork Mountain Baptist Church in Briceville, and also a member of the Shriners and Mason organizations.He was preceded in death by his parents, C.W. Phillips and Sylvania Phillips; and son-in-law, Henry Melhorn.He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Ruth Phillips; daughter, Reneha Melhorn; sons, Freeman (Dottie) Phillips; grandchildren, Keli, Kayla, Michelle, Amanda, Thomas and Bryson; great-grandchildren, Skylar, Lyla, Angie, Jazmine, Brooklyn; brother, George Edward and wife Ilene Phillips; close friends, Scottie Phillips, Gary 'Sleepy' Phillips, Michael Carroll and Gary Burchfield; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.The family received friends Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The funeral service began at 1 p.m. with Bro. Gary Armes officiating. Interment followed in Phillips Cemetery in Briceville.Schubert Funeral Home has been honored to serve the family of Thomas 'Rattler' Phillips.