Thurston Ellis Keathley 'Tony', 72, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019.
Tony was the life partner of Jeanne Cox, they shared 20 amazing years together. Born in Anderson County, Tenn., he was the son of Hershel and Zola Keathley.
Tony enjoyed traveling, spending time with his family and the company of his friends. He took pride in his time spent serving his country. A decorated soldier of the United States Army, he was proud to be an American soldier.
Tony was preceded in death by his Granny, whom he loved dearly; father, Hershel; brothers, Richard and Stanley; brother-in-law, Frank; and daughter-in-law, Anna.
He is survived by life partner, Jeanne; mother, Zola; brothers, Johnny (Bonnie), Jerry (Kathy), James (Pam), GB and Gary; sisters, Lola (Gary), Pat, Jennie (Danny) and Shelia (Kevin); children, Tony, Tonia (Ron), Latisha and April (Kevin); grandchildren, Travis (Sarah), Kelsey, Tyler, Kayla (Andrew), Devin, Jamey (Jeremy), John (Brook) and Dalton (Heidi); great-grandchildren, Bailey, Braidey, Bentley, Sebastian, Cassandra, Penelope, Isabella, Colton and Olivia; along with many nieces, nephews, family members and special friends.
The family received friends Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. at Mt. Carmel Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 5515 Knoxville Hwy, Coalfield. Funeral services with full Military Services followed at 6 p.m. with Pastor Taylor Phelps and Bro. James Foster officiating.
