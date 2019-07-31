Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tim Sexton. View Sign Service Information Davis Funeral Home 211 Old Mill Road Wartburg , TN 37887 (423)-346-2011 Send Flowers Obituary



He was born on June 29, 1947 in Oak Ridge, to the late Tim T. and Pauline Leatherwood Sexton. He was of the Baptist faith.

Tim began his military career in the Army in 1966. He attended basic training at Ft. Jackson, SC before he was sent to Ft. Rucker, Ala. where he was trained as an aircraft mechanic. Upon completion of his training, Tim was stationed at Ft. Bragg, NC were he worked as an aircraft mechanic and crew chief. In 1968 he was honorably discharged with the rank of Specialist 5.

Tim retired as a Captain from the Morgan County Regional Corrections Complex after 25 years of service.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Maureen Sexton Gormas.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Loma Brown Sexton; two sons, Shawn and Samantha Sexton of Coalfield and Shane Sexton of Richmond Hill, Ga. and friend, Taylor Bufkin of Port Royal, SC; six grandchildren, Ayita, Aspen and Sullivan of Coalfield, Tanner Sexton and friend Courtney Laymance of Wartburg and Gabrielle and Cameron of Richmond Hill, Ga.; soon to arrive great-grandson, Grayson; sister, Barbara Hawn of Wartburg; along with a host of other family and friends.

The family received friends Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 1-3 p.m. at Davis Funeral Home in Wartburg. The funeral service followed at 3 p.m. with Bro. Keith Beasley officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to assist the family with expenses.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to assist the family with expenses.



