Timothy Allen 'Timmy' LeComte passed away Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.
He was employed by Morgan County Correctional Complex.
Timmy was wonderful husband, father and son. He will be greatly missed.
In keeping with Timmy's wishes, he will be cremated.
The family will receive friends on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg. A Memorial Service will follow with Rev. Jim Disney officiating.
Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman and Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg are serving the LeComte Family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morgan County News from Mar. 4 to Mar. 10, 2020