Timothy 'Tj' Williams, 23, of Petros, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Logan and Lora Mae Williams, Geneva Williams, Travis Hensley, Tj and Anna Mae Tucker, Charles and Dorothy Vought and second wife Ann Vought and Lawrence and Dessie Patrick.

He is survived by his children, Brynlee and Chasen Williams; father and mother, Tony and Tracey Williams; grandparents, Paul and Debbie Williams, Gary and Mona Patrick and Sam and Shirley Vought; and mother of his children, Brooke Snow.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 4-7 p.m. A funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Dr.ÊJim West and Bro.ÊThomas VanadaÊofficiating.ÊGraveside services will be held Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Old Petros Cemetery (School House Hill)Êin Petros.

