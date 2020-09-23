Tommy Aytes Sr., 70, of Lancing, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Venus Aytes; and one granddaughter.
He is survived by his wife, Darlene Elizabeth Aytes; sons, Robert Aytes and wife Rachael and TJ Aytes and wife Kristie; daughter, Candy Williams; eight grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
The family received friends Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020 from 3-4 p.m. at Frankfort Baptist Church in Lancing. The funeral service began at 4 p.m. with Pastor TJ Aytes officiating. Interment followed in Frankfort Church Cemetery.
Jackson Funeral Services was in charge of arrangements.
Published in Morgan County News from Sep. 23 to Sep. 29, 2020.