Tommy Aytes Sr., 70, of Lancing, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Venus Aytes; and one granddaughter.

He is survived by his wife, Darlene Elizabeth Aytes; sons, Robert Aytes and wife Rachael and TJ Aytes and wife Kristie; daughter, Candy Williams; eight grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

The family received friends Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020 from 3-4 p.m. at Frankfort Baptist Church in Lancing. The funeral service began at 4 p.m. with Pastor TJ Aytes officiating. Interment followed in Frankfort Church Cemetery.

Jackson Funeral Services was in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store