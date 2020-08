Tonya Compton

Or Copy this URL to Share

Tonya L. Compton, 52, of Oakdale, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her father, Jackie Compton.

She is survived by her mother, Glenda Compton; children, Steve (Shanda) Smith, Richard (Felicia) Smith and Warren Ramey; and five grandchildren.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 2-4 p.m. The funeral service will begin at 4 p.m. Interment will follow in Crab Orchard Cemetery in Oakdale.



