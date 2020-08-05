1/
Tonya Compton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tonya's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tonya L. Compton, 52, of Oakdale, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jackie Compton.
She is survived by her mother, Glenda Compton; children, Steve (Shanda) Smith, Richard (Felicia) Smith and Warren Ramey; and five grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 2-4 p.m. The funeral service will begin at 4 p.m. Interment will follow in Crab Orchard Cemetery in Oakdale.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morgan County News from Aug. 5 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schubert Funeral Home
1318 Knoxville Highway
Wartburg, TN 37887
(423) 346-6677
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved