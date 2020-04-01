Troy Lee Jackson, 71, of Morgan County, passed away at his home on Thursday, March 26, 2020.
Troy was born on June 16, 1948 in Jellico.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Lee and Edith Jackson; and brothers, Johny and David Jackson.
Survivors include his sons, Robert and Troy Jackson; brothers, Kenneth and Bobby Jackson; sisters, Sue Kivett, Mary Arms, Leona Hale and Betty Arms; grandchildren, Chelsie, Bethany, Alissa, Austin, Matthew and Josh.
Due to current world circumstances, the family will hold a private graveside service. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later time.
Published in Morgan County News from Apr. 1 to Apr. 7, 2020