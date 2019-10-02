Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vaughn Armes. View Sign Service Information Davis Funeral Home 211 Old Mill Road Wartburg , TN 37887 (423)-346-2011 Send Flowers Obituary



Lanny was a veteran of the United States Army. He served two years in the 101st Airborne. He was retired from the Tennessee Department of Corrections and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. Lanny enjoyed fishing, playing golf and coaching youth sports.

He was preceded in death by his father, Vaughn D. Armes; and sister, Kim Newport.

He is survived by his wife, Pam Bryant Armes; son and daughter-in-law, Jonathan and Ashley Armes; daughter and son-in-law, Jessica and Barry Wilson; grandchildren, Cain and Cole Wilson and Caleb and Cannon Armes; mother, Yvonne Melton Armes; brothers and sisters-in-law, Scotty and Angie Armes and Matthew and Sara Armes; sisters and brother-in-law, Robin and Randy Daugherty, Tammy Nelson and Joy Nell Armes; brother-in-law, Gary Newport; special honorary granddaughters, Lydia, Macy and Kara Smith, Whitney Miles and Sara Potter; along with a host of nieces, nephews and other family, friends and loved ones.

The family received friends Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Davis Funeral Home in Wartburg. Funeral services began at 8 p.m. with Rev. Benjie Blakney officiating. Graveside services were held Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 at 2 p.m. in Morgan Memorial Gardens. American Legion Post #149 Honor Guard provided military honors.

Davis Funeral Home in Wartburg has been honored to serve the Armes family.



