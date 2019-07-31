Verna Maxine Monroe, 97, of Oak Ridge, formerly of Lawrenceburg, Ky., passed away Monday, July 22, 2019 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert Monroe; and parents, Ray and Mayme Marlow Jeffries.
She is survived by her son, Gil and wife Marta Monroe; daughters, Dr. Judith Ann Monroe and husband Dr. Bob Lubitz and Janet Sue Nell; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
A private interment was held in Lawrence, Ky.
Davis Funeral Home in Wartburg was in charge of arrangements. www.davisfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morgan County News from July 31 to Aug. 6, 2019