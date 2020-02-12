Victor 'Tater' Voiles III, 50, of Elgin, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Victor 'Bill' Voiles II and Carlean Anderson Voiles; grandparents, Victor 'Vic' Voiles I and Alma Wilson Voiles and Alfred Anderson and Flonnie Beach Anderson.
He is survived by his wife, Annie Lackey Voiles; sons,ÊJackie Webb and wife Christy and Doug Webb; and 11 grandchildren.
The family will hold a graveside service on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020 at 1 p.m. in Concord Cemetery in Elgin with Bro. Stevie Laxton officiating.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Schubert Funeral Home to help with expenses.
