Virginia Oakley
Virginia (Ms. Ginny) Oakley, 78, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Oakley; daughter, Londa Lynn; son, Eric Lynn; one great-grandson; parents, Elmer and Mary Howard.
She is survived by her daughter, Sara Oakley; five grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
The family received friends Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. The funeral followed at 7 p.m. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. in High Point Church Cemetery in Deer Lodge.
Schubert Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Published in Morgan County News from Oct. 21 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Schubert Funeral Home
1318 Knoxville Highway
Wartburg, TN 37887
(423) 346-6677
