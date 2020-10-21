Virginia Oakley

Virginia (Ms. Ginny) Oakley, 78, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Oakley; daughter, Londa Lynn; son, Eric Lynn; one great-grandson; parents, Elmer and Mary Howard.

She is survived by her daughter, Sara Oakley; five grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

The family received friends Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. The funeral followed at 7 p.m. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. in High Point Church Cemetery in Deer Lodge.

Schubert Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.



