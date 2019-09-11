Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vivian Cotton. View Sign Service Information Davis Funeral Home 211 Old Mill Road Wartburg , TN 37887 (423)-346-2011 Send Flowers Obituary



She was a member of Stephens Baptist Church since 1958. She retired from Morgan County Head Start after working there for 35 years. She loved working with children immensely and was lovingly called 'Ms. Vivian.'

She was preceded in death by her husband, Claude Cotton; one daughter, Claudia Faith Cotton; parents, Charlie and Ruth Farmer; five sisters, Anna Grace Swafford, Louise McCloud, Faye Robinson, Martha Wright and Judy Oakes; one brother, James Clay 'JC' Farmer; and one great-grandson, Jacob Armes.

She is survived by her son, Gary Cotton; one daughter, Linda Daugherty; five granddaughters, Gwyn Whaley, her husband Michael and their daughter Jessica, Amanda Kelly, her husband Phillip and their children Jordan Armes and Savannah Kelly, Nancy Aytes, her husband James and their children Matthew Pittman, Liam Miller, Chelsey and Gabriel Aytes, Melanie Cotton and her daughters Jasmine Galloway and Nevaeh Cotton, Gwen Crowe and her husband Scott and their children Grace and Zach Crowe; a special friend, Mary Ann Duncan; along with a host of beloved nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Davis Funeral Home in Wartburg. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Robert Laymance and Rev. Keith Kilby officiating. Graveside services will be held Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Anderson Memorial Gardens in Clinton.

Davis Funeral Home in Wartburg is honored to serve the Cotton family.

