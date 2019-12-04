Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wawana Brooks. View Sign Service Information Schubert Funeral Home 1318 Knoxville Highway Wartburg , TN 37887 (423)-346-6677 Send Flowers Obituary



Wake was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Brooks; son, Robert Wayne Brooks; parents, Denver and Zalma Cooley; brother, James Cooley; and sister, Guylen Peace.

She is survived by her sister, Jeanette Howard; nieces, Lisa Curtis, Diane Hurst and Joy Plaster; nephew, Darrell Peace; granddaughter, Nicole Ford; great-niece, Alicia Williams; and a host of great-great nieces and nephews.

Wake was an active member of the Women's Auxiliary of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. She enjoyed living on the farm with her sister and was an avid bird watcher.

A special thanks to the Life Care Center of Morgan County for the love and excellent care that was given to Wake.

The family received friends on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 5-7 p.m. The funeral service followed at 7 p.m. with Bro. Zach Moore officiating.

Graveside services were held on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Morgan Memorial Gardens in Wartburg.

Schubert Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements and has been honored to serve the family of Wawana Brooks.



