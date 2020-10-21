Wayne Howard

Wayne Deloy Howard, 89, of Lancing, passed away Monday, Oct. 12, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Velma Davis Howard; and parents, Arba Doyle and Beatrice Aytes Howard.

He is survived by his daughter, Karen and husband W. Dale Lavender; one granddaughter; and two great-grandchildren.

The family held a graveside service Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020 in Clear Creek Cemetery in Lancing at 2 p.m.

Schubert Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store