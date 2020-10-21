1/
Wayne Howard
Wayne Deloy Howard, 89, of Lancing, passed away Monday, Oct. 12, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Velma Davis Howard; and parents, Arba Doyle and Beatrice Aytes Howard.
He is survived by his daughter, Karen and husband W. Dale Lavender; one granddaughter; and two great-grandchildren.
The family held a graveside service Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020 in Clear Creek Cemetery in Lancing at 2 p.m.
Schubert Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Published in Morgan County News from Oct. 21 to Oct. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schubert Funeral Home
1318 Knoxville Highway
Wartburg, TN 37887
(423) 346-6677
