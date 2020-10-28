Wayne Howard

Wayne Deloy Howard, 89, left this life on Oct. 12, 2020 to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ who he loved and served faithfully throughout his life.Wayne is a veteran of the Korean War where he proudly served his country and received several medals including the Purple Heart.Retired from Y-12 in Oak Ridge, Wayne enjoyed farming and loved spending his days on the farm. He served as Deacon, Song Leader, Sunday School Teacher and Treasurer for many years in the church he loved dearly Oak Grove Church in Lancing. He loved God, his family and friends, his Country and flay, and singing in church.Wayne was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Velma Davis Howard; parents, Arba Doyle and Beatrice Aytes Howard; brother, Sidney Howard; and infant sister, Marilyn Howard.He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Karen and W. Dale Lavender; granddaughter, Kristen Lavender Pugh and husband Austin; great-grandchildren, Natalie Elaine Pugh and Connor Michael Pugh all of Lancing; sister, Wanda Dunlap and husband Jim of Spring Hill, Fla.; sisters-in-law, Grace Schirmer of Knoxville and Lena Barnett of Lancing.The family held a graveside service Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020 in Clear Creek Cemetery in Lancing at 2 p.m.Schubert Funeral Home has been honored to serve the family of Wayne Deloy Howard.