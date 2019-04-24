Wayne Louis Lee, 74, of Harriman, departed this life in the early morning hours of Monday, April 22, 2019.
Wayne was a highly skilled machinist and even taught machine shop. He retired from Boeing in 2006. He enjoyed spending time with his friends and spending time on the water. Wayne was a sports enthusiast who loved watching football and NASCAR. He was an avid fan of Bill Elliott.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Mary Lee.
He is survived by his son, Michael and daughter-in-law Kristie; grandson, Ethan Lee; daughter, Stacey Maston; granddaughter, Brandie Maston; great-grandchildren, Kelci, Jayla and Jevin Goins; granddaughter, Ashley and husband Van; great-grandson, Parker Bevins; sister, Delores and husband Ron Kopp; niece, Amie and husband Todd Summers; as well as their children, Taylor and Blake.
Per Wayne's wishes, there will be no public service.
Jackson Funeral Service in Oliver Springs is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, Wayne would have appreciated that the money, instead, be donated to The , so that they can continue their important work in improving the lives of children.
To leave a note for Wayne's family or to share a memory, please sign the online guest book at jacksonfuneralservices.com.
Published in Morgan County News from Apr. 24 to Apr. 30, 2019