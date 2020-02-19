Wayne McCormick

Wayne H. McCormick, 91, of Wartburg, passed away onÊThursday, Feb. 13, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Margret Nelson; and father, Wayne McCormick.
He is survived by his wife, Lucille McCormick, children, Katie, Mary, Patty, Wayne, Richard, Daniel, Luane, Diana, Wayverne and Terry; 18 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Mr. McCormick's wishes were to be cremated. No services have been scheduled.
Schubert Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
