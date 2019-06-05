Whitney Faith Cross, 28, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Ernest 'Papaw Bud' Hamby.
She is survived by her children, Hailee Faith, Kimberly Ila and Liam Paul Cross; parents, Wendell and Karen Cross; grandparents, Virginia 'Mamaw Gen' Hamby and Fred and Betty Cross; and father of her children, Joseph Miller.
The family received friends Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Schubert Funeral Home in Sunbright from 2-4 p.m. The funeral followed at 4 p.m. with Bro. Jerry Robbins officiating. Interment followed in Sunbright Cemetery.
