Willard 'Ray' Jackson, 74, of Oliver Springs, passed away Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 at his home.
He was preceded in death by his long-time wife and companion, Bobbie Duncan Jackson; and parents, Harlan and Ida Jackson.
He is survived by his daughters, Regina (Leroy) Cook and Tabby Jackson; sons, Billy Ray Jackson and Harlan Jackson; 18 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
The family received friends Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg. Graveside services were held Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Little Community Cemetery in Clinton.
Published in Morgan County News from Jan. 29 to Feb. 4, 2020