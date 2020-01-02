William 'Bill' Goldston Jr., 76 of Harriman, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019 at Roane Medical Center in Harriman.

He was born on Aug. 15, 1943 in Harriman. He was of the Baptist Faith. Bill was also a member of the South Gate Masonic Lodge F&AM #569. He owned and operated Goldston's Wrecker Service in Harriman for more than 40 years. He was a former police officer for Rockwood Police Dept. and Harriman Police Dept. where he served as Assistant Chief.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Tammy Goldston; father, William Goldston; mother and step-father, Violet and James Bowling; grandparents, Elmer and Bessie Swicegood.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Carolyn Goldston of Harriman; daughter, Holly Davidson (Cory) of Harriman; grandchildren, Wyatt Moore of Harriman, Hayle McAbee (Ty) of Cookeville and Will Davidson of Harriman; special aunt, Artie Farmer of Tamarac, Fla.; special cousin, Buddy Farmer of Tamarac, Fla.; step-sister, Barbara Ann Murphy of Harriman; and many other relatives and special friends.

The family received friends on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. A Masonic Service followed at 6 p.m. conducted by the Southgate Lodge #569, the funeral service then followed with Rev. Greg Kelly Officiating. A graveside and interment service were held on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 at 2 p.m. in Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Riverside Baptist Church Family Life Center, P.O. Box 811 in Harriman, TN 37748.

Evans Mortuary served the family of Mr. William 'Bill' Goldston Jr.

