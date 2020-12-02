Or Copy this URL to Share

William â€œRonâ€� Hawn, 54, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge.

He was preceded in death by his dad, Randale Hawn; wife, Gina Hawn; and daughter, Nicky Hawn.

He is survived by his mother, Patty â€œDeaneâ€� Hawn; sons, Matthew Hawn, RJ Hawn and Anthony Dukes; and daughter, April Bradshaw.

The family held a graveside service Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 at 2 p.m. in New Petros Cemetery in Petros.

Schubert Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.



