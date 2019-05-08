William M. (Buddy) Morrison, born March 24, 2019 passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019.
He is survived by his mother, Misty Morrison Saffell (Mu); brother, Devon T. Morrison (Baba); unborn sister, Athena T. Morrison; and grandparents, Patricia Saffell and Mendy and Lee Saffell.
The family will receive friends Thursday, May 9, 2019 from noon-1 p.m. at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg. A graveside service will follow in Honeycutt Cemetery in Harriman with Bro. Mike Hooks officiating.
Published in Morgan County News from May 8 to May 14, 2019