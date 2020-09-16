William Rains

William O'Neil Rains of Maynardville, Tenn. passed away Sept. 8, 2020.Will was born in Nashville, Tenn. on Nov. 24, 1968, the son of William O'Neil Rains and Lucinda Riddle Rains. He attended Battle Ground Academy, graduating in 1987. At this time Will moved to Knoxville, Tenn. to attend the University of Tennessee. Receiving his Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering in 1994 and his Master of Science in 1996.He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Lucinda Rains; and father-in-law, Parley McCann.Will is survived by his wife, Rhonda McCann Rains; daughter, Eugenia Rains; brother, Paul (Martha) Dickens; mother-in-law, Gladys McCann-Miller; brother-in-law, Richard (Shanda) McCann; he leaves behind several nieces and a nephew, Leigha (Root) Dickens, Ashley Silcox, Hannah McCann and Josh McCann.The family held a graveside service Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 in Adams Hill Cemetery in Deer Lodge at 11 a.m. with Bro. Ryan Human officiating.In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Morgan and Scott Project, P.O. Box 8, Deer Lodge, TN 37726.Schubert Funeral Home is honored to have served the family of William O'Neil Rains.