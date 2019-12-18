Willie E. Carroll, 72, of Devonia, passed away, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 at his home while surrounded by his loving family.
Willie was born April 16, 1947 in Anderson County.ÊHe was a lifelong resident of Devonia.
Mr. Carroll was a coalminer, gardener, farmer and coon hunter.ÊHe also loved four wheeling, his pets: Foxy, Smokey, and Sugar and most of all he loved spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents,ÊSammie and Hazel Carroll; grandchild, Baby McKamey; siblings, James Carroll, Rozella Carroll, Medella Lowe, Houston Carroll; and brothers-in-law, Reafus Bunch and Ed Lowe.
Willie is survived by his wife of 46 years, Fredia Carroll; daughter, Karen Sue Carroll McKamey of Devonia; granddaughter, Katelyn Sue McKamey; brothers, Dolphus Carroll and wife Carolyn Sue of Wartburg and Herbie Carroll and wife Teresa and Kaylee 'Kayla' of Devonia; sister, Omer Bunch of Stephens; son-in-law, Ronnie McKamey; special friends, Robert York, Keith York, JD and Sandra Carroll, Braxton McKinney, Will Morrison and Donna Bunch; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family.
The family will receive friends, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs. The funeral service will follow at 7 pm in the funeral home chapel with Kenny Bunch officiating. Burial and graveside services will be held Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Phillips Cemetery in Devonia. Mr. Carroll's nephews will be pallbearers.
Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Carroll family.
Published in Morgan County News from Dec. 18 to Dec. 24, 2019