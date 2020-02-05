Willis Lively

Willis Lively, 91, of Oakdale, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 at Life Care Center of Morgan County.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Thelma Troutman Lively; and parents, John and Mary Lively.
He is survived by his sons, Michael and wife Dawn Lively and James and wife Jackie Lively; daughters, Nita Lively and Sheila Hall; eight grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
The family will hold a service at a later date.
Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Morgan County News from Feb. 5 to Feb. 11, 2020
