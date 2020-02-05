Willis Lively, 91, of Oakdale, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 at Life Care Center of Morgan County.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Thelma Troutman Lively; and parents, John and Mary Lively.
He is survived by his sons, Michael and wife Dawn Lively and James and wife Jackie Lively; daughters, Nita Lively and Sheila Hall; eight grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
The family will hold a service at a later date.
Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Morgan County News from Feb. 5 to Feb. 11, 2020