Wilma was born to the late Pearly L. and Josie (Adams) Branstetter in Deer Lodge.

She enjoyed flowers, gardening and had a special place in her heart for her grandchildren.

In addition to her parents Wilma was preceded in death by her sisters, Elaine Branstetter and Mary West; brothers, Wayne, Reed and Wallace Bransetter; brothers-in-law, Hugh K. Jones (Grace) and Wilbur R. Jones.

Those left to cherish Wilma's memory include her son, Louis Jones (Frannie); daughter, Sharon Phipps (Bill); grandchildren, Brady Steele (Hollie), Jennifer White (Mike), Jeremy Jones, Jessi Barrowclough (David) and Kenzie Steele; eight great-grandchildren; sisters, Anita Steffen, Pearl Branstetter and Rosalyn Lavender; along with several nieces and nephews.

Wilma's final wishes were for cremation. A graveside service will be held by the Jones family at Berry Highlands Memorial Park 5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee on April 18, 2020 at 11 a.m.

