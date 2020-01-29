Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Winford Gooch. View Sign Service Information Davis Funeral Home 211 Old Mill Road Wartburg , TN 37887 (423)-346-2011 Send Flowers Obituary



Buddy was a member of Pilot Mt. Missionary Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon and taught Sunday School for many years. He retired from the United States Air Force after more than 20 years of service. Buddy also retired from the Tennessee Department of Corrections.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years: Vivian Haynes Gooch; infant son, Darryl Wayne Gooch; grandson, Jonathan 'Dougie' Gooch; parents, Earl and Ruby Gooch; and two brothers, Tommy Earnest and John Richard Gooch.

He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Doug and Natalie Gooch; daughter and son-in-law, Cynthia and Daniel Conricode; five grandchildren, Jeff, Alyssa, Evan, Jonathan and Christopher; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Jerry and Shirley Gooch and Jack and Rita Gooch; one sister, Janet Morgan; along with numerous nieces and nephews, as well as church family; and many other friends and loved ones.

The family received friends Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Davis Funeral Home in Wartburg. The funeral services followed at 7 p.m. with Rev. Charles Webb and Rev. Josh Baldwin officiating. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Morgan Memorial Gardens with the Brannon-Kreis American Legion Post 149 Honor Guard providing Military Honors.

Davis Funeral Home in Wartburg is honored to serve the Gooch family.



