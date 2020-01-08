Winston Delano Kennedy, 77, passed away on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at Sumner Regional Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Kennedy; and parents, Otto and Mary Kennedy.
He is survived by his children, James Kennedy of Hartsville, Tenn. and Juanita (Brent) of Sunbright; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
The family received friends on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 from noon-1 p.m. at Schubert Funeral Home in Sunbright. The funeral service began at 1 p.m. with Bro. Steve Gadd officiating. Internment followed funeral in Adams Hill Cemetery in Deer Lodge.
