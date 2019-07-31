Woody Adkisson

Woody Dean Adkisson passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Lily Adkisson.
He is survived by his sisters; and a host of other family members.
The family received friends Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg noon-2 p.m. The funeral service followed at 2 p.m. with Bro. Don Long officiating. Interment followed in Petros Cemetery with full Military Honors by American Legion Post #149.
Published in Morgan County News from July 31 to Aug. 6, 2019
