Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Zola Keathley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



She was a member of Mt. Carmel Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Coalfield.

Zola was preceded in death by her parents, Guy and Ola May (Daugherty) Foster; husband, Hershel Keathley; sons, Thurston 'Tony' Keathley, Sr. and Richard Keathley; bonus son (son-in-law), Frank Conlon; sisters Doley and Verdie Foster; brothers, James Patterson, Earl Foster, Adam 'Dude' Foster and John Foster; and granddaughter, Laura Jean Conlon Stewart.

Zola is survived by her sister, Barb Foster West;Êdaughters, Patricia Conlon, Jennie Mullins and husband Danny, Lola Murray and husband Gary and Sheila Walls and husband Kevin; sons Johnny Keathley and wife Bonnie, Jerry Keathley and wife Kathy, G.B. Foster, James Foster and wife Pam and Gary Keathley; special friend of many years, Kathy Keathley; 27 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren.

Zola was the epitome of love, patience and forgiveness. She had a joyful spirit and will be greatly missed.

Visitation was held from 2-4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. The funeral service began at 4 p.m. The burial immediately followed in Western/Estes Cemetery.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home has proudly served the Keathley family.Ê



Zola Gertrude Foster Keathley, of Coalfield, was born on Jan. 8, 1929 in Devonia, Tenn. Zola left the pain and strife of this earthly home on Oct. 11, 2019.She was a member of Mt. Carmel Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Coalfield.Zola was preceded in death by her parents, Guy and Ola May (Daugherty) Foster; husband, Hershel Keathley; sons, Thurston 'Tony' Keathley, Sr. and Richard Keathley; bonus son (son-in-law), Frank Conlon; sisters Doley and Verdie Foster; brothers, James Patterson, Earl Foster, Adam 'Dude' Foster and John Foster; and granddaughter, Laura Jean Conlon Stewart.Zola is survived by her sister, Barb Foster West;Êdaughters, Patricia Conlon, Jennie Mullins and husband Danny, Lola Murray and husband Gary and Sheila Walls and husband Kevin; sons Johnny Keathley and wife Bonnie, Jerry Keathley and wife Kathy, G.B. Foster, James Foster and wife Pam and Gary Keathley; special friend of many years, Kathy Keathley; 27 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren.Zola was the epitome of love, patience and forgiveness. She had a joyful spirit and will be greatly missed.Visitation was held from 2-4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. The funeral service began at 4 p.m. The burial immediately followed in Western/Estes Cemetery.Premier Sharp Funeral Home has proudly served the Keathley family.Ê Published in Morgan County News from Oct. 16 to Oct. 22, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Morgan County News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close