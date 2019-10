Zola Gertrude Foster Keathley, of Coalfield, was born on Jan. 8, 1929 in Devonia, Tenn. Zola left the pain and strife of this earthly home on Oct. 11, 2019.She was a member of Mt. Carmel Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Coalfield.Zola was preceded in death by her parents, Guy and Ola May (Daugherty) Foster; husband, Hershel Keathley; sons, Thurston 'Tony' Keathley, Sr. and Richard Keathley; bonus son (son-in-law), Frank Conlon; sisters Doley and Verdie Foster; brothers, James Patterson, Earl Foster, Adam 'Dude' Foster and John Foster; and granddaughter, Laura Jean Conlon Stewart.Zola is survived by her sister, Barb Foster West;Êdaughters, Patricia Conlon, Jennie Mullins and husband Danny, Lola Murray and husband Gary and Sheila Walls and husband Kevin; sons Johnny Keathley and wife Bonnie, Jerry Keathley and wife Kathy, G.B. Foster, James Foster and wife Pam and Gary Keathley; special friend of many years, Kathy Keathley; 27 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren.Zola was the epitome of love, patience and forgiveness. She had a joyful spirit and will be greatly missed.Visitation was held from 2-4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. The funeral service began at 4 p.m. The burial immediately followed in Western/Estes Cemetery.Premier Sharp Funeral Home has proudly served the Keathley family.Ê