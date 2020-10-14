Aaron James Smith of Hobbs, New Mexico passed away on September 17, 2020. Aaron was born in San Jose, California to his loving parents Chuck Smith and Tina Gregory. Growing up in Morgan Hill with his brother, Chris, he found a passion for cars young in life. For hours Aaron and his brother would drive around in their little electric cars, often with family pets acting as co-pilot. Aaron was also a natural in the water, wakeboarding and even barefoot waterskiing as a young adult. As he grew older he never lost his love for trucks and every one he owned was lifted. Aaron was working for Flat Creek Transportation in Kinston, AL and then found his to Hobbs moving Heavy Rig equipment. He transported cranes and drilling rigs through-out the Permian Basin. The more difficult the load was, the more he enjoyed it. While living in Hobbs he took every opportunity to further his love of the rodeo including riding bareback broncs in his free time. His dream was to own land and raise livestock for rodeos.

Aaron is preceded in passing by his grandparents, Harlin and Bernice Gregory of Morgan Hill and Jewel and Tess Smith of New Mexico. Left to forever cherish his memory are his parents, Chuck Smith and Tina Gregory, brother Christopher Ryan Smith, uncle Phil and Aunt Cindy Gregory, aunt Patricia Quillen and his cousins Stephanie Gregory, Seth Gregory, Garrett Gregory, Eric Stutzman, Jake Stutzman and Lana Stutzman.



Aaron will be remembered as the cowboy he was. May he ride forever in our hearts.



A Celebration of Life will be held in Morgan Hill on October 17, 2020.



