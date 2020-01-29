|
Amparo Tirado, long-time resident of Morgan Hill, passed away peacefully in her home on January 25, 2020. Amparo was the beloved wife of Daniel "Sanka" Tirado (deceased 1980) and the devoted mother to nine children. She was lovingly recognized in Morgan Hill as the white-haired, early-morning walker.
Amparo leaves behind sons Leo (Daphne), Daniel (Maureen), James (Patti), Ernesto, and Gustavo; and daughters Maria (Carter), Catalina (Arturo), and Lucha (Art); as well as 7 adoring grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. (Son Fernando previously deceased 1979.) She is also survived by two brothers, Gustavo and Eduardo, and their families.
A funeral mass will be held on Monday, February 3, 2020, at 11:00 am at St Catherine of Alexandria Church, with burial services to follow at Mount Hope Cemetery, both in Morgan Hill. A reception in remembrance and celebration of Amparo's life will be held after the burial; location to be announced following the mass.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Amparo's name - for the many other children in her life - to World Vision (1.800.777.5777, worldvision.org), a Christian humanitarian organization serving children and families worldwide.
Hasta que nos encontremos de nuevo, Mamá…
Published in Morgan Hill Times from Jan. 29 to Feb. 7, 2020